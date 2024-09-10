'Rebuilding, day by day': Neighbors in Eden still need your support, two months after that EF-0 tornado

TOWN OF EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the two months since an EF-0 tornado swept through the Town of Eden, it's been difficult for neighbors who lost homes and businesses.

"There's still people that aren't staying at their homes, the insurance only covers so long for people to stay at different apartments, or hotels or wherever they can stay," said Rich Ventry, Town Supervisor.

That storm devastated Mammoser Farms, a family business.

"Just rebuilding..day by day. Getting things back to the way they were prior to the tornado," said Catherine Mammoser.

Property owners vowed to bounce back, watch below for coverage from July 10, when the tornado hit. Town of Eden property owners vow to bounce back after farm was destroyed by possible tornado

Signs of progress

At Mammoser Farms, Catherine predicts it'll be five years before they rebuild and financially recover, but they've been able to celebrate a few wins.

Their calves were displaced when their barn was blown away, but in late August, they were able to finish a new barn and get all 100 of them inside safely.

Taylor Epps Calves getting comfortable in their new barn



She says they're working quickly before the winter weather gets here and before things get too uncomfortable.

"In the past week, we've noticed a decline in the animals because they're overcrowded in their current spot, so we're trying to get them back healthy and putting them in this new barn is only gonna help them," said Mammoser.

They also predict their other barn to be done by mid-September, take a look at the before and after.

Community support

The community stepped up in a big way, donating to the Eden Tornado Relief Fund, set up by the Eden Community Foundation.

"It's been going real well, we raised about $80,000," said Ventry.

Neighbors sent in applications, telling the Town what they need, hoping to get them that money by October. But donations have slowed.

"It goes off the news after a week or so and they kind of forget about it, but for those dozen or so families, they're still gonna need help," said Ventry.

Your next chance to help out is September 29th at 3 p.m., they're hosting a Bills tailgate fundraiser at American Legion Post 880, tickets will be sold at the door, all proceeds will go to the Eden Tornado Relief Fund.

