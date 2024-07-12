Rayzors Dawg House in Eden to collect donations for families impacted by tornado

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rayzors Dawg House on N. Main Street in Eden is looking to do its part to help give back to those impacted by the tornado earlier this week.

On Saturday, Rayzors will offer free ice cream and is asking that you consider making a donation to the families in need. The owner Jeff Walker, and his wife Kimberly, will match what is raised in donations and Rayzors will also donate a portion of the sales on Saturday.

Rayzors said it will work with town officials to make sure all the families receive all the money donated on Saturday.

Earlier this week, 7 News spoke to Catherine and David Mammoser of Mammoser Farms on E Eden Road. Their farm was destroyed but they are vowing to bounce back.

This isn't the first time they'll have to rebuild, they lost barns during Snowvember in 2014. Town of Eden property owners vow to bounce back after farm was destroyed by possible tornado

On Thursday we spoke to other residents in Eden who were picking up the pieces and described what they experienced.