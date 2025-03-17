New chapter for the team behind former Mister Sizzle's as it prepares to open 'Augie's'

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — A new chapter is beginning for the team behind a popular Buffalo-born burger joint.

Chris and Casey Casas, co-founders of "Mister Sizzle's," have teamed up with Brian Windschitl to rebrand the business and are preparing to open its first location under the new name, "Augie's" in Hamburg.

Scheduled to open its doors on March 28, at 1 Buffalo Street, Augie's aims to create a sense of community while offering a menu reminiscent of its predecessor.

"I would say all the beloved food at Mister Sizzle's you can expect to see some similar cuisine at Augie's," said Casey Casas, who will now help operate the new Hamburg restaurant. "Smash burgers, fried chicken, vegan options, salads, milkshakes, and craft cocktails."

Owner Brian Windschitl expressed enthusiasm about fostering a welcoming environment for locals.

"Hamburg is such a great community," Windschitl said. "It had a lot of good bones down here to open something, and I said, ‘Now is the time to do something on my own.’"

The restaurant is named after Casas's son, Augie, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a serious congenital heart defect.

"Augie is the most amazing, resilient child I have ever been around," said Casas, adding that Augie's journey inspired the restaurant's new logo. "I thought how awesome would it be to have our son in a flying saucer similar to the wheelchair that he's in, and so, to the moon. That's what we say to him."

The opening of Augie's marks a fresh chapter for the team following a legal dispute with former partners of Mister Sizzle's.

Casas stated that while the lawsuit is awaiting resolution, the focus is now on building a positive future with Augie's.

"I would rather let that take a back seat and focus on 'Augie's' and all the positivity that we've gotten to experience through hardship," she said.

To prepare for its opening, the restaurant will hold open interviews for various positions, including managers, cooks, and bartenders, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Windschitl expressed confidence in the new venture.

"I know it will do well, create a brand," Windschitl said. "I expect a lot more great things with Augie's."

With the opening of the Hamburg location on the horizon, Augie's is also looking at potentially returning to the original location of Mister Sizzle's at 346 Connecticut Street in Buffalo. Negotiations on a potential lease are ongoing and the hope is that a second location for Augie's can open in the city sometime this summer.