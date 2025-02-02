Mister Sizzle's to close indefinitely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular burger spot in Buffalo is closing its doors indefinitely.

Mister Sizzle's, located on Connecticut Street, announced Sunday that it wouldn't be renewing its lease and closing at the end of the month.

The announcement was made through social media Sunday afternoon and comes after an ongoing legal battle between co-owners Casey and Chris Casas and other co-owner John Pantalena.

In November, 7 News spoke with the Casas' attorney, R. Anthony Rupp III. He said Pantalena was suing them, claiming mismanagement and breaches of contract.

According to their attorney, the Casas family was being asked to forfeit their weekly salary and health insurance, something they say would be detrimental to their two-year-old son Augie, who has a congenital heart defect.

You can learn more about Augie in the video below and read more here. 'Strong Like Augie': Buffalo family rallying support for boy in critical need of a heart transplant

Mister Sizzle's said this decision also includes its "under construction" locations. They said your last chance to get "sizzled" is February 27.