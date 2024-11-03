'It's unfortunate': Legal battle brewing over Mister Sizzles, could close all restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Co-owners of a popular burger business in Buffalo are in a legal battle that threatens to turn off the grills for good.

If the lawsuit is not resolved by February, Mister Sizzles may have to close its doors.

What's going on here?



Half of the company is owned by Casey and Chris Casas, the other half is owned by John Pantalena

Pantalena is suing the Casas, claiming mismanagement and breaches of contract

The Casas family is being asked to give up their weekly salary and health insurance, according to their attorney.

Which they say would be detrimental to their 2-year-old son Augie, who has a congenital heart defect.

"Casey said it to me best that her son is more important to her than a hamburger restaurant, it's unfortunate that we're in the situation we're in," said R. Anthony Rupp III, the attorney representing Chris and Casey Casas.



There were plans to expand and add more Mister Sizzles locations, meantime the newest location in Hamburg has now closed.

"Obviously the Casas' cannot take care of their children and cannot care for their ailing two-year-old son or pay any of their bills on zero income, so it's pretty much a non-starter," said Rupp III.

There will be a hearing on December 9 in front of the New York State Supreme Court for Erie County, which will decide if the Casas' have to take a pay cut.

The Connecticut Street location remains open, the lease there is up in February.

7 News reached out to Pantanela for a response and we have not heard back.