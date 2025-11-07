Market in the Square offers discounted prices to help during government shutdown

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — A Western New York independent grocery store is offering deep discounts on essential food items to help local families while the government shutdown continues to delay SNAP benefits.

Market in the Square, with locations in West Seneca and North Tonawanda, has implemented "Community Helpers Pricing" on a variety of essential items to make groceries more affordable for the local community during this uncertain time.

I visited the West Seneca location at Southgate Plaza to see how the reduced prices are helping shoppers stretch their budgets.

WKBW Nick Kazmierski, owner of Market in the Square.

"We took a sharp pencil to it, and cut those prices as much as we possibly could," said Nick Kazmierski, owner of Market in the Square.

Kazmierski explained they're cutting prices on numerous essential items to help during this tough time.

"But we're trying to do it as long as we possibly can," Kazmierski explained. "Hopefully, the benefits will get to people who need them sooner rather than later. So, we're going to do it for as long as we possibly can."

The discounted items include eggs, ground beef, and boneless chicken breasts, providing shoppers with savings on protein staples.

WKBW Peanut butter is discounted.

"On top of that, peanut butter, jelly," Kazmierski said. "Also, some prepared foods, like a whole pizza for $7.99 and heat-and-eat chicken drumsticks, fried chicken drumsticks, eight pounds for $4.99, so some staple items, but also some easy solutions for people that are looking for a little bit of help."

All shoppers are benefiting from these reduced prices, not just those affected by the SNAP benefit delays.

WKBWS Lisa Furnagiev from Angola, shopping.

Lisa Furnagiev from Angola said she came to the store because of the deals on basic baking supplies.

"I came here last week because they had the butter, the flour, the sugar," Furnagiev said.

Furnagiev said her stepdaughter is on SNAP and needs help right now.

"That's why we come and try to help with vegetables and fruits and stuff she can have," Furnagiev replied.

"In this community, we have people who need the help,” said Jeannie Campbell, who applauded the store leadership for offering discounted prices.

WKBW Jeannie Campbell, a shopper.

"I'm lucky that my kids are grown up and buying their own groceries, but I think about what it would be like to have my three kids and trying to feed them nutritionally, and when you go in the vegetable section, you want to get the best that you can for your family, because their brains are forming," Campbell said.

The store has also dropped prices on bananas and potatoes as part of the community helpers pricing initiative.

WKBW Market in the Square chicken.

Boneless Chicken Breast: $1.99 per lb (Family Pack)

WKBW Ground beef.

73% Ground Beef: $3.99 per lb (Family Pack)

WKBW Eggs.

Large Eggs (12 ct): $1.99

WKBW Peanut butter & jelly discounts.

Bowl & Basket Peanut Butter: $1.99

$1.99 Bowl & Basket Grape Jelly: $1.99

$1.99 Bowl & Basket Pasta: $0.99

$0.99 Bowl & Basket 24-pack Water: $3.29

WKBW Potatoes.

White Potatoes (5 lb. Bag): $1.99$

WKBW Bananas.

Bananas: $0.59$

$0.59$ Large 1-Topping Pizza: $7.99

$7.99 Heat 'n Eat Fried Chicken Drumsticks (8 ct): $4.99

