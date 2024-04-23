Hamburg Central School District approves new budget, set to lay off 20 employees

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hamburg Central School District Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 district budget at a special meeting Tuesday morning.

The approved budget includes layoffs for 20 district employees, including 13 teachers.

The layoffs come as the district is hoping to close a multi-million dollar budget deficit since federal funding from the pandemic is drying up. The budget will be placed on the ballot for voter approval on May 21st. If approved by voters, the layoffs are set to go in effect July 1st.

Last month, students walked out of school to protest the layoffs. 7 News anchor Lia Lando spoke with frustrated parents and students. You can watch that reporting below.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.