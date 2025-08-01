'Great place to live': Neighbors continue to prove they're Eden Strong at this year's Eden Corn Fest

TOWN OF EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Eden Corn Festival is about growth. Yes, in the corn-y way.

It's about eating the corn grown all year for the event and growing the community itself.

"We're a friendly town, come visit us any time you want, this is the perfect weekend for it," said Rich Ventry, Town Supervisor.

Watch: Neighbors continue to prove they're Eden Strong at the Eden Corn Festival

Neighbors continue to prove they're Eden Strong at this year's Eden Corn Festival

Last year's festival had a different energy. It came just weeks after a tornado rocked this farming community.

"You don't train for a tornado. We get our snowstorms, our windstorms, our rainstorms, we've never seen a tornado before," Chief Malcolm VanKoughnett of the Eden Fire Department.

So, where do things stand now? Eden has bounced back.

"There are still a couple of houses that need to get rebuilt, a few that are almost accomplished, but overall, Eden as a town has recovered," said Ventry.

Taylor Epps Corn shucking gets started at a young age in Eden

And that's in large part because of community support.

"Eden is one of those towns where if you need help, you just have to go to your neighbor, everyone's willing to help. The Fire Department, emergency reserves, the legion, everyone just volunteers," said Ventry.

So, who's getting support this year? A staple that's more than 100 years old: The Original Kazoo Company.

"Our company is faced with a tough time," said Amanda Desjarlais. "We've had a dye setback, the dyes are the part that makes our kazoo. We're doing everything we can to stay afloat, but we definitely need some help from the community to stay afloat."

Taylor Epps Showing off the famous corn kazoo

They're being inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame this year and are hoping to celebrate a big milestone next year.

You can help make sure they get there.

"Come see us at the Eden Corn Fest, you can get our tractor kazoo, corn kazoo, or even a classic," said Desjarlais.

You can also donate to Sasi, which now runs the Original Kazoo Company, here.

The Eden Corn Festival also fundraises for many other local organizations and continues Friday, 3-10, Saturday Noon-10, Sunday Noon-9 pm.