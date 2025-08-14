Gas leak and use of electric dryer caused house explosion on West Lane in Lake View

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Hamburg Police and Fire Investigation Unit has released new information on the investigation of the deadly house explosion that occurred on May 12 on West Lane in Lake View.

According to investigators, a gas leak inside the residence, combined with the use of an electric dryer, was a key factor in the situation. It has been concluded that the incident was accidental.

Drone video shows the aftermath of the deadly house explosion

In May, a spokesperson for National Fuel said the utility company conducted a thorough investigation and found no leaks or other operational issues. We spoke with Captain Todd Ehret from the Town of Hamburg Police Department to gain some clarity, and he stated that it is his understanding that National Fuel is only responsible for delivering gas up to the meter attached to the home; anything beyond that is the homeowner's responsibility.

National Fuel issued a statement on Thursday which said in part:

"Following a thorough investigation into the recent incident, National Fuel fully cooperated with officials from the Town of Hamburg Police Fire Investigation Unit and the New York State Department of Public Service. External investigators determined that National Fuel’s natural gas infrastructure was intact and holding pressure, indicating no leaks or issues with the gas delivery system.



Prior to the incident, National Fuel did not receive any reports of gas odor from the residence or surrounding neighborhood.



As a utility, National Fuel does not own or maintain interior gas piping or appliances within homes. However, when contacted about a potential gas odor, our technicians conduct thorough inspections of both interior and exterior gas lines. If a leak is found, service is shut off immediately and appropriate safety measures are taken.



We urge all customers: if you smell gas—indoors or outdoors—leave the area immediately and call 9-1-1 or National Fuel from a safe distance. Never assume someone else has already reported it. It’s important to note that natural gas is odorless. To help detect leaks, a harmless odorant with a distinctive smell—similar to rotten eggs—is added."

78-year-old Joene Pease died in the explosion. Her husband, John Pease, was pulled from the debris by a police officer and was hospitalized in critical condition.

WATCH: 'They are and were amazing': Family shares statement after deadly home explosion in Lake View

7 News reporter Derek Heid reached out to the family, who said they continue to be thankful for all of the community support and that John, thanks to the miracle workers in the ECMC burn unit and ECMC medical rehab unit, has been making significant progress. They are looking forward to him coming home sometime in the coming months. They continue to ask for privacy as the family continues to heal and mourn the loss of Joene.

WATCH: 'She was just the best': Friends attend prayer service for Pease family after Lake View home explosion

Investigators said this incident serves as a reminder to residents that if you smell gas in your home, you should call 911 and have the fire department respond to determine the source of the leak.