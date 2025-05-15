‘She was just the best’: Friends attend prayer service for Pease family after Lake View home explosion

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends are still in shock over the sudden death of Joene Pease, after her family’s Lake View home exploded Monday night. 20 people gathered at the Lake View Community Church to pray for the family.

Joene was killed in that explosion. First responders saved her husband, John, who remains hospitalized in critical condition, and their family dog.

On Wednesday night, roughly 20 friends gathered at Lake View Community Church, which the Peases attended. Many friends shared their favorite memories of Joene, who all her friends knew simply as Joe.

Friends say she leaves behind two daughters and one grandson.

“My son was deployed to Afghanistan. She took it upon herself to correspond with him regularly, send him care packages, write him notes on coffee filters,” Sharon Hoak said. “I still can’t believe what has happened, has happened.”

"Years ago, my wife broke her ankle, and the house was a mess. We had little kids. She came and helped my wife out, took the decorations down, cooked and cleaned,” Rob Nagel said. “I heard it when it exploded, I live nearby, never imagined it was somebody I actually knew.”

“I pray [her family can] have what peace they can with what’s going on,” Lizbeth Sckuterski said. "It can't be real, I keep hearing her voice thinking she’s going to come in the door."

A spokesperson for National Fuel said the utility company conducted a thorough investigation and found no leaks or other operational issues.