'They are and were amazing': Family shares statement after deadly home explosion in Lake View

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just a few days after a home explosion killed 78-year-old Joene Pease and left her husband John in critical condition, family members have started a GoFundMeand shared a statement of thanks.

"On behalf of the Pease, Pratt, and Maranto families, we would like to thank the first responders, the ECMC staff, the Lindbergh and Holmes Elementary School staff, and the many neighbors and community members who have supported our family in this difficult time.



Our parents were married for 57 years and lived happily in their home for 47 years. John and Joene grew up together and married after high school. John is a Vietnam veteran and is very proud of his service. Our mother was a fantastic baker and was always the person who brought dessert.



As parents and grandparents, they are and were amazing and created a beautiful life.



As a family, we ask that people respect our privacy at this difficult time. We also ask that the community thank and celebrate the heroes of the fire and police communities in Lake View, Hamburg, and beyond."

Family Photo

In a recording by a neighbor during the immediate aftermath of the explosion, first responders could be seen helping John to his feet and aiding him as he walked away from the wreckage.

George Fischer John could be seen walking away from the wreckage of the house Monday night with the assistance of police officers and firefighters.

John remains in the hospital and the family said their family dog, a beagle named Lucy, is recovering well after a trip to the emergency vet.

A GoFundMe created for the family has raised thousands in just a few hours.

On Wednesday night, friends gathered at Lake View Community Church to share their favorite memories of Joene, whom all her friends knew simply as Jo.

Friends attend prayer service for Pease family after Lake View home explosion

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.