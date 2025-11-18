East Aurora passes law regulating e-bikes, including harsher punishment for parents

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Leaders in East Aurora took the official step toward cracking down on young people riding e-bikes and electric scooters in the village, passing a new law.

The proposal was first made over the summer to regulate the usage of motorized bikes and scooters, when Police Chief Patrick Welch said this is a matter of education and getting ahead of it.

"Some motorists are traveling at 30 mph, and some of these youth are passing them, without helmets on," said Chief Welch. "It's creating very hazardous situations."

It is illegal to ride an e-bike in New York State if you're under 16.

Parents can be cited if they're present while the violation is happening, but this law takes that a step further. Parents can be cited if their child is caught riding an e-bike, whether they're present or not.

Village leaders say this added measure is to ensure the law is being enforced.