EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The e-bike craze continues in a lot of our neighborhoods, and it's causing concern in East Aurora as village leaders want to take state safety laws a step further.

"We're doing our best effort to get ahead of it, we're doing our best effort to educate the public, with parents specifically, on the dangers," said Patrick Welch, Chief of the East Aurora Police Department.

It's illegal in New York State to ride an e-bike or an e-scooter if you're under 16. If a parent is present while a child is operating one, they could be cited.

East Aurora leaders are proposing citing parents, even if they're not present.

WATCH: East Aurora proposes harsher punishment for parents of underage children caught riding e-bikes

"Some motorists are traveling at 30 mph and some of these youth are passing them, without helmets on," said Chief Welch. "It's creating very hazardous situations."

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said there's been an uptick in e-bike accidents.

They held a public hearing at the village board meeting Monday night. Renee Tarrant was there.

Taylor Epps Renee Tarrant co-owns Kickstand Culture Bike Shop

"It was very collaborative," said Tarrant. "How can we ensure law is being enforced, safety is being maintained and the public is being educated?"

She sells e-bikes at Kickstand Culture Bike Shop on Main Street and wants to be a resource for parents and riders.

"We provide information on the law and safety, and use and maintenance of the bike, so that's a condition when buying local," said Tarrant.