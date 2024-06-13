Diocese of Buffalo recommends parish mergers and closures within Southern Erie Vicariate

On June 13 the Diocese of Buffalo held a meeting in Lake View and recommended parish mergers and closures within the Southern Erie Vicariate.
Family #7
- St. John XXIII, West Seneca – merge with Queen of Heaven and close
- St. John Vianney, Orchard Park – merge with Queen of Heaven and close. St. John Vianney school remaining open on the St. John Vianney campus, recognizing that a comprehensive Catholic Education strategic plan is coming for the 2025-26 academic year.
Family #8
- St. Josaphat, Cheektowaga – merge with Queen of Martyrs and close.
- Resurrection, Cheektowaga – merge with Our Lady Help of Christians and close.
Family #9
- Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Depew - merge with St Mary of the Assumption and close.
- St. Martha, Depew – merge with St. Philip the Apostle and close. School at St. Martha to continue,recognizing that a comprehensive Catholic Education strategic plan is coming for the 2025-26 academic year.
Family #26
- Queen of Angels, Lackawanna – merge with Our Lady of Victory and close
- Our Mother of Good Counsel, Blasdell – merge with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and close
- St. Anthony, Lackawanna – merge with Our Lady of Victory, who will need to provide a Spanish Mass and close.
- Our Lady of Bistrica, Lackawanna – merge with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and close
Family #28
- St. Bernadette, Orchard Park – merge with SS. Peter and Paul and close.
Family #29
- St. Anthony, Farnham – merge with Most Precious Blood and close.
- St. Mary of the Lake, Hamburg – merge with St. Francis of Assisi and close.