Diocese of Buffalo recommends parish mergers and closures within Southern Erie Vicariate

Southern Erie Vicariate
Posted at 7:46 PM, Jun 13, 2024

On June 13 the Diocese of Buffalo held a meeting in Lake View and recommended parish mergers and closures within the Southern Erie Vicariate.

Family #7

  • St. John XXIII, West Seneca – merge with Queen of Heaven and close
  • St. John Vianney, Orchard Park – merge with Queen of Heaven and close. St. John Vianney school remaining open on the St. John Vianney campus, recognizing that a comprehensive Catholic Education strategic plan is coming for the 2025-26 academic year.

Family #8

  • St. Josaphat, Cheektowaga – merge with Queen of Martyrs and close.
  • Resurrection, Cheektowaga – merge with Our Lady Help of Christians and close.

Family #9

  • Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Depew - merge with St Mary of the Assumption and close.
  • St. Martha, Depew – merge with St. Philip the Apostle and close. School at St. Martha to continue,recognizing that a comprehensive Catholic Education strategic plan is coming for the 2025-26 academic year.

Family #26

  • Queen of Angels, Lackawanna – merge with Our Lady of Victory and close
  • Our Mother of Good Counsel, Blasdell – merge with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and close
  • St. Anthony, Lackawanna – merge with Our Lady of Victory, who will need to provide a Spanish Mass and close.
  • Our Lady of Bistrica, Lackawanna – merge with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and close

Family #28

  • St. Bernadette, Orchard Park – merge with SS. Peter and Paul and close.

Family #29

  • St. Anthony, Farnham – merge with Most Precious Blood and close.
  • St. Mary of the Lake, Hamburg – merge with St. Francis of Assisi and close.
