Trustees with Our Lady of Perpetual Help hold town hall to think of game plan for keeping church from closing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "This is our church."

That is message echoing throughout the Catholic community, as the diocese continues to make their recommendations to reshape and restructure parishes across Western New York.

The reshaping recommendations has been heartbreaking to so many in the Catholic faith.

A group of parishioners from a south Buffalo church looked to take matters into their own hands.

PREVIOUS STORY: 'We need this church': Fight to save Our Lady of Perpetual Help following Buffalo Diocese recommendation

They share with me their plan to try to save their sacred site, that they call home.

"I hope we can save it. I just don't know if we can," longtime parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Diane Trigilio said.

A crowd of parishioners with Our Lady of Perpetual Help voiced their concerns over the fate of their beloved church.

Many were emotional sharing the history they have with the 127-year-old sacred site.

Others were disappointed with the idea of letting an historic church potentially dissolve.

"I feel like I'm at home here. I love this church. I love the community and it breaks my heart. It really, really hurts to see it happening," Trigilio added.

Trigilio said, "I would be heartbroken to see it gone. Have you been in the church? Our windows are beautiful, our alters are beautiful. It's 127 years old. How can you tear something like that down?"

Her worry is not just for the parish and the church itself, but for the community outreach it does for people in need.

Trigilio said, "It would be sad to see nothing. Where do our senior citizens go that don't drive? Where are they going to go? What's going to happen to all the new people that are moving in. I see people that are moving in all the time. Where are they going to go? There's no church."

The meeting was recorded via Facebook LIVE on the church's Facebook page:

Thursday will be the Catholic Diocese's 7th and final vicariate meeting.

This meeting will cover the Southern Erie.

Wednesday, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo released its plan for recommended mergers and closures for the Genesee/Wyoming region. That list can be found here.