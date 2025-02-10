Trial of man accused of attacking Salman Rushdie set to begin in Chautauqua County Court.

MAYVILLE, NY. (WKBW) — The trial of Hadi Matar, 27, accused of stabbing famed author Salman Rushdie during his speaking engagement at the Chautauqua Institution inAugust of 2022, begins Monday with statements.

12 jurors and four alternates were selected last week in a Chautauqua County Courtroom.

WKBW Hadi Matar entered the courtroom Tuesday morning for sthe tart of jury selection.

Matar faces charges of assault, and attempted murder, and also faces federal terrorism charges, following the attack that left Rushdie blind in one eye. The incident occurred when Matar allegedly jumped on stage and attacked Rushdie with a knife just before he was set to speak.

Matar pleaded not guilty to the charges and rejected a plea deal.

The attack was captured on video. That video and photos are expected to be shown to jurors. The prosecution is expected to call 15 witnesses.

Joshua Goodman/AP FILE - Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. Hadi Matar, the man charged with stabbing Rushdie rejected a plea deal Tuesday, July 2, 2024, that would have shortened his state prison term but exposed him to a federal terrorism-related charge, the suspect's lawyer said. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)

Rushdie is expected to testify at the trial.

Rushdie spent many years in hiding after he wrote the satanic verses in 1989. Some Muslims believe his book is blasphemous.

It”s alleged Matar was backed by the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah.

Rushdie is an Indian-born, British-American author.

Matar has been held without bail since his arrest in 2022. The trial is expected to last a week to a week and a half.

