Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP - Modified) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest.

Hundreds of people in the audience gasped at the sight of the attack and were then evacuated.

A short time later New York State police announced an investigation into the attack. Police said around 11 a.m. a male suspect ran onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known.

According to police, the interviewer suffered a minor head injury and a trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody.

The Chautauqua Institution released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"Chautauqua Institution is currently coordinating with law enforcement and emergency officials on a public response following today's attack of Salman Rushdie on the Chautauqua Amphitheater stage. We will provide more details as we know them." - Chautauqua Institution

Thank you to the swift response of @nyspolice & first responders following today's attack of author Salman Rushdie.



Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event. I have directed State Police to further assist however needed in the investigation. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 12, 2022

Rushdie's book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.

Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” but his name became known around the world after “The Satanic Verses.”

The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, is known for its summertime lecture series. Rushdie has spoken there before.