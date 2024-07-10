Trees down, roofs taken off homes in Chautauqua County after possible tornado rolled through

ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cleanup in the Town of Arkwright and Hamlet of Forestville has already begun after violent storms and a possible tornado rolled through Wednesday afternoon.

First responders in Forestville said the first call for trees down came in just before 12:30 p.m. followed by dozens of calls to 911 about damage in the area.

Some of the most significant damage came at a home on Henry Road in the Town of Arkwright.

Brandon Mead captured dramatic video as the suspected tornado ripped off the roof of his parent's home and flattened a nearby barn on the property. Roof gets ripped off home in New York from possible tornado

"I was working on a trailer in the shop when it came through, sounded like a jet engine coming across the hill," said Mead. "So we came out to look at what was going on and we realized that the tree parts that were flying at us were probably a good indication we should go inside. The end of that house is a 34-foot-tall wall and that's pretty much blown in. There's a vertical beam that goes up that wall, that's broke right in half, hopefully we can get it secured so the roof doesn't fall in."

Fortunately, Mead and his family did not sustain any injuries despite their close encounter with the powerful storm.

Chautauqua County first responders reported only minor injuries throughout the area and believe the community was fortunate despite all the damage.

The cleanup of hundreds of downed trees, and damage to a number of buildings is expected to take days if not weeks.

There was also damage in Erie County. 7 News' Taylor Epps headed to Mammoser Farms in Eden, which was also damaged during Snowvember in 2014, suffered significant damage again on Wednesday.