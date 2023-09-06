Train in Dunkirk blocks roads while train troubles persist in Chautauqua County

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday morning, the Dunkirk Police Department alerted residents that a Norfolk Southern train with mechanical issues blocked all streets except for two. Morning traffic was diverted for a few hours.

But this temporary issue for the Dunkirk community is a familiar one for two communities in Chautauqua County. Residents in Westfield and Ripley tell 7 News' Kristen Mirand they are still struggling with stopped trains sitting idle on the track.

"This train is blocking the only access I have to my home," Sara Stoll said.

Mirand met Stoll and Ripley resident Bobbie White a few months ago. They both reached out to 7 News about Norfolk Southern trains that would park on the tracks for hours on end and block in their dead-end communities. They say the problem is still occurring.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, who is aware of the train troubles in Ripley and Westfield, said he was frustrated

to hear about the issue in Dunkirk on Wednesday.

Wendel has been in communication with officials from Norfolk Southern to address the trains blocking in dead-end communities and said the rail industry isn't doing enough to address the problem.

"It seems to be falling on deaf ears,” he said, "A lot of, 'Well we can do the best we can,' but that’s just not good enough for people stranded on their roads and streets and you know now with school it's just uncalled for."

Mirand reached out to Norfolk Southern's government relations office to get an update on where things stand. She was told that there should be a meeting in late September to further discuss solutions and that there are conversations about possibly building an access road for the dead-end communities.

Still, Wendel said it's all just "talk" right now.

"Until they start to show us in some good faith that’s something gonna change you know it's unfortunate to our residents. They’re not being listened to," Wendel said.