'There's no way to get out, there's no way to get in': Parked trains block dead-end road in Town of Ripley

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some neighbors in Chautauqua County feel trapped in their own driveways because of trains that pass by and park at the end of their street. Neighbors said Norfolk Southern trains will stop on Klondike Road, a road with no outlet, in Ripley for crew changes.

Bobbie White and her husband have lived on this road for the past 12 years.

"Doesn't matter if you're going to a doctor. Doesn't matter if you're going to work. They will park their trains across this road. They won't care," White said.

Ever since moving to this neighborhood, White has experienced problems with the Norfolk Southern trains stopping on the tracks for sometimes up to eight hours.

"There's no way to get out, there's no way to get in," White said, "People are trying to get to work. Yesterday morning my husband came down here at 6:30 in the morning and he waited here until 11:30 in the morning."

WKBW White's husband took this video of a train at a standstill on the tracks Wednesday morning. The train on the left sat on the tracks for at least five hours.

White says this is a major concern for her family and the dozen other neighbors who live on this road too.

"You cannot get out. If I was having a heart attack at my house right now, you wouldn't be able to get me out," White explained, "I'm completely fed up all the way."

The problem has gotten so out of hand that Clinton Diller and his family chose to move from one side of the track to the other to avoid being blocked in.

"We found a property on this side of the track that became available and I said, 'You know what I'm tired of it,'" Diller said.

Diller has lived on Klondike Road since 2014. He said the parked trains would disrupt him from running his business and even getting his kids to school.

WKBW Neighbors in Ripley this dead-end street is frequently blocked by Norfolk Southern trains that park on the tracks for hours.

"The railroad should not ruin our lives and our property just because of their daily plans," Diller added.

Chautauqua County Executive, PJ Wendel, said he wasn't aware of this problem until 7 News brought it to his attention. He said this problem has to change. He is now in touch with federal and state lawmakers and Norfolk Southern to see what can be done.

"This is significant, you know, and I would hate to see a tragedy happen because a train is parked in front of a road," Wendel said.

WKBW Neighbors in Ripley say this problem has been happening for years.

7 News' Kristen Mirand brought these concerns to Norfolk Southern. A spokesperson sent this statement:

Every day, we work hard to keep our trains moving safely and efficiently to deliver the goods that power the U.S. economy and be a good neighbor in the communities we not only operate in, but live in. Whenever our trains experience a delay, our teams work hard to minimize the length of time we may have to occupy a crossing. Wherever there is a more acute, recurring issue, we engage with local communities to identify long-term solutions. We never want to inconvenience any member of the community with a stopped train.

Connor Spielmaker, Sr. Communications Manager for Norfolk Southern

7 News will continue to follow this story until there are solutions for the neighbors on Klondike Road.