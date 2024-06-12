Diocese of Buffalo recommends parish mergers and closures within Southern Tier West Vicariate

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo held its fourth of seven Vicariate meetings on Tuesday as it looks to "rightsize and reshape."



Tuesday's meeting was held at Blessed Mary Angela Parish, St. Hyacinth site, in Dunkirk. The diocese recommended the following parish mergers and closures within the Southern Tier West Vicariate.

Family #3



St. Anthony, Fredonia – merge with Holy Trinity and close

St. Joseph, Fredonia - merge with Holy Trinity and close

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Silver Creek – close St. Rose of Lima site, Forestville, of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Dunkirk – merge with Holy Trinity and close. Northern Chautauqua Regional School would remain open and continue at this location with ministry provided by Holy Trinity.

Holy Trinity, Dunkirk

Blessed Mary Angela, Dunkirk – merge with Holy Trinity – sale of St. Hedwig, Dunkirk, and St. Hyacinth, Dunkirk campuses

Family #4



St. Patrick, Randolph

Our Lady of Loretto, Falconer – merge with St. James

St. James, Jamestown – close Our Lady of Victory site

Sacred Heart, Lakewood – close Panama site

Holy Apostles, Jamestown – close St. John site

Family #5



St. Mary of Lourdes, Mayville

Christ Our Hope, Clymer – close Sherman site

St. Dominic, Westfield – close Brocton site

Family #27



Immaculate Conception, Eden

St. Joseph, Gowanda

St. Mary, Cattaraugus – merge with St. Joseph and close

Holy Spirit, North Collins – merge with Immaculate Conception and close

Epiphany of Our Lord, North Collins

Catholic Diocese Communications Director Joe Martone says all vicariates will have their meetings by the end of the week.

The diocese said these are just recommendations at this time. Parish families will be able to present From July 15 to August 23, diocese leadership will review proposals and an official list of recommendations will come out by September 1.