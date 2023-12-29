Sources: South Buffalo's Chris Scanlon has the votes to become next president of Buffalo Common Council

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — South District Council Member Chris Scanlon has secured enough votes to become the next president of the Buffalo Common Council, multiple sources tell 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy and Reporter Kristen Mirand.

Scanlon, who is current Council president pro temore, would replaceDarius Pridgen, who finished his term this week.

“I’ve been in leadership, Council leadership, for the past eight years. And we’ve done some good things, and I’d love to be able to build upon that, Scanlontold 7 News in November. “You see adversarial relationships throughout government – local, state, federal, and I think people are tired of it. So building those relationships, having those relationships in place would help me and the Council be successful.”

As president, Scanlon said he would also work to get council members out in other districts across the city so they could widen their understanding of issues affecting different parts of the city.

City of Buffalo South District Council Member Chris Scanlon.

David Rivera, who served as a Buffalo police officer for 26 years before being elected to represent the Niagara District, had also expressed interest in the role.

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski had also shown interest in the position of president, but is now setting his sights on seeking the Democratic party nomination to run for the 63rd State Senate District. In a game of political dominos, that seat could become vacant should Tim Kennedy win a special election to replace retiring Congressman Brian Higgins to serve New York’s 26th Congressional district.

The council president would serve as acting mayor should the city’s top job become vacant. Mayor Byron Brown, currently serving an unprecedented fifth term, is said to be keeping the door open to a run for NY26 as well.

Scanlon is a lifelong resident of South Buffalo, where he currently resides with his wife and two children.

The council will vote on its next president when it meets for its reoganizational meeting on Tuesday.