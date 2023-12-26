Council Members Pridgen, Wingo say farewell to Buffalo Common Council

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Inside Council Chambers — for the last time as members of Buffalo's Common Council — Council President Darius Pridgen and Masten District Council member Ulysees Wingo shared their farewells.

Wingo is leaving after serving for nearly a decade.

"This has really been my life's honor to serve," Wingo said, "Well, I feel great. I am very appreciative, grateful for the opportunity to have served these last 8 years."

Pridgen is leaving after serving the city for 12 years.

"I got up every day and loved my job," Pridgen said.

He served as president for about the last decade.

Mayor Byron Brown gave the two Council members watches as parting gifts and thanked them for their time in office.

"Council President Pridgen thank you so much for your service. Council member Wingo thank you so much for your service," Brown said.

Next week — the Common Council will welcome two women for the first time in more than a decade.

Leah Halton-Pope will represent the Ellicott District and Zeneta Everhart will represent the Masten District.

Pridgen's departure leaves the door open for other council members to become Council President.

Niagara District Council member David Rivera and South District Council member Chris Scanlon are both eyeing the position.

"I've felt comfortable in leadership and I look forward to — if elected — council president to continue to do the work I have done," Rivera said last month.

"I've been in leadership — Council leadership — for the past 8 years and we've done some good things and I want to be able to build upon that," Scanlon said last month.

Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski confirmed with 7 News' Kristen Mirand last week that he is withdrawing from the race to pursue the Democratic nomination for the 63rd State Senate Seat. His announcement comes after State Senator Tim Kennedy said he intends to run for Congress to succeed Brian Higgins. He said this new role is contingent on if Kennedy leaves his seat.

"In life, you got to shoot your shot and these opportunities only come really once a decade and so I think it's really important that I look at really where I could serve the best," Nowakowski told Mirand.

Wingo and Pridgen both shared they are proud of the work they have accomplished.

"We passed some laws — yeah. We changed some policies — yeah, but the most important thing were we enhanced the quality of life for the Masten residents," Wingo said.

Wingo said he will be serving as the COO for the Community Action Organization of WNY.

"I'm gonna miss having the ability to help constituents," Pridgen said.

Pridgen said he will continue to serve as the pastor at True Bethel Baptist Church, where he's served the congregation for 30 years.

Next week, the Council will have a reorganizational meeting to vote for the new Council President, Majority Leader and President Pro Tempore.