Who will become the next Buffalo Common Council president?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time, in about a decade, Buffalo's Common Council will be choosing a new Council president.

Current Council president Darius Pridgen, who represents the Ellicott District, is not seeking reelection and will finish his term next month. That will leave the seat open for four Council members interested in being the next president:



South District Council member Chris Scanlon

Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski.

Niagara District Council member David Rivera

University District Council member Rasheed Wyatt

Mayor Byron Brown is reportedly in the running to become the next president of Buffalo State and is also considered a strong contender to replace retiring Congressman Brian Higgins should he leave before the end of his term on January 1, 2026. According to the city charter, the council president would become the acting mayor.

Chris Scanlon

"I've been in leadership, Council leadership for the past eight years, and we've done some good things, and I'd love to be able to build upon that," Scanlon said.

Scanlon, who is the current Council president pro tempore, wants to take a collaborative approach as Council president. He said he believes the Council can be independent while also working in tandem with the Mayor's administration.

"You see adversarial relationships throughout government, local, state, federal, and I think people are tired of it, so building those relationships, having those relationships in place would help me and the Council be successful," he said.

Scanlon said he is willing to collaborate and tends to view things in a practical way and how it would impact people throughout the City of Buffalo.

If he were to be Council president, Scanlon said he would like to "break down the barriers" that currently exist among Council members.

"Quite frankly, I'd like to get Council members out in the other districts across the city, so they can kind of widen the lens through which they're viewing certain issues at the Council," he said

Should Brown leave, Scanlon said he would be ready to be acting mayor, but it is not something he is focused on.

Mitch Nowakowski

"I think that if I can ascend to Council president, it'll show not only young people but also LGBTQ people, that we belong in the power structure," Nowakowski said.

At 32, Nowakowski isn't letting his age hinder him from the possibility of becoming one of the youngest Council presidents. Instead, he said his age is an asset.

"I want to show the City of Buffalo residents that change is coming and changes good. And although I think a lot of the senior representatives and elected officials throughout the city who have really worked hard and dedicated their lives to public service, that there is a generational shift, and that newness is okay," he said.

The Fillmore District Council member started his career as a Council staffer and previously worked for Rivera's office.

"Running for Council president isn't just about one person or myself. It's about building a team of leadership in the structure of majority leader in pro temp, to have a leadership team that's reflective of the Common Council, which is now becoming more reflective of the City of Buffalo," he said.

Nowakowski said he would be ready and willing to take on the role of acting mayor.

David Rivera

"I felt comfortable in leadership, and I look forward to if elected Council president to continue to do the work that I have done," Rivera said.

Rivera comes with years of experience, serving as majority leader for part of that time and as president pro tempore for one year.

He said his ability to work with people, have compassion and an open mind will lend itself to a good working relationship with the Council.

Rivera said he brings a unique perspective and understands the needs of each council district.

"I'm not only focused on my district leadership, I got kind of a broader view of the city. In my capacity, I've negotiated for all nine Council members equally and evenly. I've been able to go downstairs and deliver for the Council members at the same time," he said.

Rivera is focused on ensuring there is a balanced budget for the City of Buffalo.

"We have to straighten out our fiscal house, and so that's something that I think we need to continue to do," he said, "We're gonna go back to that deficit, and I think that's the lifeline of the City of Buffalo and there's only so much you can get from the taxpayers, you have to have new revenues."

Rivera said there needs to be some decisions made since the city's revenue is less than its expenditures.

The Niagara District Council member said he feels he has the ability to be acting mayor and would surround himself with people that are needed to run the city.

Rasheed Wyatt

"I think that with my experience and expertise and being on the council for a number of years makes me a viable candidate," Wyatt said.

Wyatt, who tends to march to the beat of his own drum, said he is community-focused.

"I think that the things that we’ve stood for as far as making certain that we address the needs of the community of the city is one that I’ve been — is very important and most importantly is the independence of the common council that’s extremely important to me and I think that those are the things — if I were council president — I'd continue," he said.

The Council member is also committed to getting Buffalo's fiscal house in order.

"We’re gonna be going toward a dark time when this mayor leaves because we are in some fiscal issues and the only thing that’s saving us right now is the money that we’ve gotten from the federal government," he explained.

Wyatt said he is prepared should he become acting mayor.

"I'm ready for that I mean a lot of things that we fought for or fight against were because the administration put a roadblock in it," he said.

Council members vote for a new president at its reorganizational meeting on January 2nd.