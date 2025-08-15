‘Something special for grieving moms’: Hearts in Bloom expands flower deliveries to Mother’s Day

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — For two years, Catherine Szabad and Hearts in Bloom Buffalo have been making Valentine’s Day special for widows. Now, she’s expanding the nonprofit to surprise moms this Mother’s Day.

For the past two years, Szabad and her team of volunteers have surprised widows, who were nominated by their friends and families, with gift baskets and flowers on Valentine’s Day.

Now, those surprise moments of joy all around Western New York are coming to an additional holiday, Mother’s Day 2026.

“We’re going to be doing something special for moms who are grieving the unimaginable loss of a child,” Szabad said. “They are not alone, just as our widows are not alone.”

For Catherine, this expanded mission hits especially close to home. She lost her son Eric three years ago.

“A mother’s love will never end, even though that physical being may not be there anymore, but a mother’s love will never end and will always be cherished,” Szabad said.

She’s kicking off this expansion right away with a fundraiser.

For $12, you can buy a 9-inch flowerpot of mums, with all proceeds benefitting Hearts In Bloom Buffalo.

Every flower comes locally from the Badding Farm and Garden Center in East Amherst

“Well, my whole thing was that I wanted everything to deal with flowers,” Szabad said.

“Flowers are always the answer. Flowers always bring joy,” Owner of the Badding Farm and Garden Center Anna Badding said. “I couldn’t be more impressed and think more highly of what a great cause and how positively it is touching people’s live.”

Szabad said that nominations of widows for this upcoming Valentine’s Day 2026 will open in January. She hopes to open nominations for Mother’s Day in early April.

You can also donate financially at https://www.heartsinbloom.org/