'Making somebody happy': Hearts in Bloom Buffalo delivers flowers and gifts to widows on Valentine's Day

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catherine Szabad knows that Valentine's Day can be difficult for people who have lost their spouse or partner.

To make sure that widows and widowers aren't forgotten, she started Hearts in Bloom Buffalo.

Through the project, she worked with an army of nearly 100 volunteers to deliver flowers and gifts to widows and widowers across Western New York.

“It takes a village to set these all up, to clean the flowers, put the bags together, do the running around," Szabad said.

Among those volunteering were Ken Mazierski and his father Joe who delivered a vase of flowers and a gift bag filled with goodies to Cathy Stewart of Wheatfield.

“Making somebody happy, make somebody feel good on, on a special occasion," said Mazierski. "Making somebody feel real good today, after what they've been through...it hurts to lose somebody you love.”

Stewart's friend, Terry Reaser, nominated her to receive the gifts on Friday. Reaser herself received the gifts last Valentine's Day and is now part of the volunteer effort.

“Cathy's my neighbor," Reaser said. "She's a good woman. She's been a widow since she was 60."

Stewart was surprised by the visit — and moved.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. Happy Valentine's Day to you," she told Keb and Joe. "You have a busy day, so God love you for what you people are doing to deliver everything for these people.”

For more information on the project, you can go to their pages on Facebook and Instagram.