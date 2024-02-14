‘Through his tears, said thank you’: Widows and widowers surprised with Valentine's Day baskets

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Widows and widowers across Western New York were surprised with gifts of flowers and chocolate this Valentine’s Day, and for Frank Ganci in the Town of Tonawanda, this made a sad day much better.

For the past three years, Valentine’s Day just hasn’t been the same for Frank.

“I don’t look forward to holidays, except with the grandkids,” Frank said. “This is how I usually spend Valentine’s Day, watching TV by myself.”

His wife of 50 years, Linda Ganci, died in May 2021.

Frank's daughter, Alissa shared several family photos with WKBW.

“She’s the best wife, mother, grandmother, the grandkids still miss her all the time,” Frank said. “My kids still miss her, and as you know, I miss her every day.”

Unknown to Frank, he was one of the 40 widows and widowers across our area receiving a surprise gift basket this holiday.

Catherine Szabad surprised Frank Ganci at his door with a box full of gifts, courtesy of her organization, Hearts in Bloom.

The baskets were donations from Catherine Szabad’s brand-new organization, Hearts in Bloom.

Frank was nominated by his daughter, Alissa Ganci.

“We just want to let him know how much we love him,” Alissa said. “And that mom is still watching over him, and that he’s not alone today.”

Alissa is a math teacher at Kenmore-West High School, and on her lunch break, she shared just how much this act of kindness from Catherine and her volunteers meant for her family.

Alissa Ganci shared that on holidays she and her dad travel to the cemetery to spend time at Linda's gravesite.

“He was crying, and my father does not cry often,” Alissa said. “I cried, and it was hard for him to say anything for a while, and through his tears, said thank you.”

“It doesn’t surprise me my kids would do something like this,” Frank said. “My kids are like their mother.”

For Catherine, this was months of work well spent to put a smile on people like Frank’s face.

Frank left notes for his wife on a picture of her in his house.

“It’s so rewarding,” Catherine said. “Just seeing the look of surprise and how appreciative they are.”

Now she’s already looking for ways to help even more widows next Valentine’s Day.

“I’m so glad that we did it,” Catherine said. “I can’t wait to do it again next year.”