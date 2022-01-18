Snow storm wallops Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — “It was shocking. I haven’t seen snow like this forever,” stated Alexis Davis, resident, Niagara Falls.

Niagara County and the City of Niagara Falls got walloped with snow Monday with well over a foot, creating very treacherous driving conditions and left many side streets impassable.

WKBW Secondary streets in the City of Niagara Falls were impassable and parked cars were buried.

But even with a travel ban earlier in the day Monday in the City of Niagara Falls, some people were still were out driving in the storm and we found residents trying to dig out at home.

“It was incredible — from yesterday today,” declared Jhurden Thompson, Falls resident.

WKBW Jhurden Thompson, Falls resident.



Falls residents were working to clear out from heavy snow fall that buried their homes, side walks and streets.

Residents say it's typical for the side streets not to be plowed after a big storm, but they are worried about emergency vehicles having access.

“But if anyone has emergencies down the side streets, I couldn't imagine one of those vehicles actually getting down these side streets — how deep it is,” remarked Thompson.

Many residents and school kids were home for the Martin Luther King, junior holiday.

Deshwan Thompson was happy to help his dad clear the driveway.

This ⁦@NiagFallsCSD⁩ student home on Monday for the #MLK holiday helped his dad dig out from big snow storm. Travel ban now a travel advisory in the Falls. Don’t go out if you don’t have to. ⁦@WKBW⁩ pic.twitter.com/OD1zz7VgJB — eileen buckley (@eileenwkbw) January 17, 2022

“It’s pretty good — pretty fun. I got to play in the snow earlier — me and my little sisters played in the snow — it was pretty fun,” Thompson noted.

Residents were also helping one another, like the two men who showed up on a snowmobile to help shovel driveways for their neighbors.

It was a big help to Davis who spent more than an hour trying to dig out.

WKBW Alexis Davis, resident, Niagara Falls.



“We were like right locked in our door — it was up high — it was like crazy,” reflected Davis.

“This is bad. This is really bad, it's really bad,” replied Carl Dgemonye. “Are you kidding me, oh my God!”

Dgemonye, also a Falls resident, stayed over night at a hotel on First Street to celebrate her birthday and go to the casino only to wake up to her car stuck in the snow.

WKBW Carl Dgemonye, Falls resident.

“I came outside at 7:30 — I was out here for a whole hour — I was trying to move. I got stuck back there in the parking lot — couldn't get out,” explained Degemonye.

Vehicles were getting stuck trying to turn off of main streets onto the secondaries.

WKBW Jhurden Thompson, Falls resident.



Thompson says he first emerged from his home Monday morning to help others stuck, then he got stuck and began snow plowing his property, but went above and beyond the ‘call of duty’. He snow plowed a large stretch of sidewalks along his city street.

“It’s ridiculous, but I actually enjoy this, so I’m not upset about it,” responded Thompson.

WKBW City streets in Niagara Falls hit hard by storm.

Many businesses, stores, restaurants and shops were closed in Niagara Falls because of the snow, even some big retail drug stores, like Walgreens and Rite Aid and a McDonald’s all appeared shutdown along Pine Avenue. The parking lots were not plowed.

The city downgraded the travel ban to an advisory Monday, by the Falls Mayor urged no unnecessary travel as crews work to clear the streets.