Travel advisories issued in towns, cities across Western New York

Lockport, Niagara Falls issue travel bans
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 6:29 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 07:23:18-05

WKBW — Several municipalities have issued travel advisories Monday due to severe winter weather.

Both Lockport and Niagara Falls have issued a travel ban for drivers; Lockport Police posted the alert on its Facebook page. No timetable has been set for it to expire.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said, “In consultation with public safety and public works officials we are asking for no unnecessary travel."

The Town of Amherst issued a travel advisory until 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Tonawanda also issuing a travel advisory until 9:00 p.m., urging drivers to stay off the roads so crews can clear the snow.

