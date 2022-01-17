Travel advisories issued in towns, cities across Western New York

WKBW — Several municipalities have issued travel advisories Monday due to severe winter weather.

Both Lockport and Niagara Falls have issued a travel ban for drivers; Lockport Police posted the alert on its Facebook page. No timetable has been set for it to expire.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said, “In consultation with public safety and public works officials we are asking for no unnecessary travel."

The Town of Amherst issued a travel advisory until 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Tonawanda also issuing a travel advisory until 9:00 p.m., urging drivers to stay off the roads so crews can clear the snow.