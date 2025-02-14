Watch Now
'It's been overwhelming': 'Slick Rick' from the Buffalo Bills mailroom gifted new car

We spoke with Rick about the gift and what this past week has been like for him. You can watch that conversation directly below.
Slick Rick who gained fame after he was shouted out by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Allen's MVP speech has been gifted a new car from West Herr.
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A whirlwind week for the man affectionately known as "Slick Rick" was capped off on Friday with a big gift from the West Herr Auto Group.

West Herr presented Roderick "Slick Rick" Morrow, a long-time employee of the Buffalo Bills, a brand new Chevy Traverse to help him get to and from his job in the mailroom at One Bills Drive.

Rick was shown his new vehicle at West Herr Ford of Hamburg on Friday morning.

Slick Rick from Buffalo Bills mailroom is shown his new car

"Slick Rick" gained international fame after he was shouted out during Josh Allen's NFL MVP speech.

Sports Director Matt Bove spoke with Rick earlier this week to get to know him better. That's when we learned he has worked for the Bills for 15 years and has been taking the bus to work each day without a vehicle to drive.

You can watch the full interview with Rick directly below.

Meet Slick Rick from the Buffalo Bills mail room; name dropped by Josh Allen in MVP speech

