BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is set to host the NHL Draft in late June. It's anticipated to have a $2.5 million impact from NHL, the teams, players and sponsors, according to Visit Buffalo.

Local leaders see the draft as an opportunity to showcase Buffalo to visitors who may be experiencing the city for the first time.

But the City of Buffalo has issues to deal with ahead of time. From budgeting to hotels and development, what is the City of Buffalo doing now to prepare?

WATCH: Six months until Buffalo plays host for NHL Draft and the city has a lot to handle before then

How is the City of Buffalo getting ready for June's NHL Draft?

7 News I-Team Investigator Ed Drantch reached out to the Mayor's office with questions. We received these answers for you:

Drantch: The Adams Mark (Buffalo Grand) - what will be done with the former hotel? The Scanlon administration started abandonment proceedings. What is the Ryan administration doing and will those processes continue? What is the timeline?

Ryan: “Active hotel space is critical to our city’s growth and tourism. We simply can't afford to leave downtown's largest hotel vacant for another five years. Our administration is reviewing the abandonment proceedings and all other options available to get the Buffalo Grand up and running as quickly as possible. We aren't ruling anything out, but it is not in the best interest of taxpayers for the City to take on a hotel without a clear, viable financial plan to return it to private use and active operation. We're still reviewing all of the options available to the City, but we're treating this as a priority.”

Drantch: Canalside - Heritage Point continues to sit idle because the state can't terminate the contract with Sinatra. But this has become an eyesore and a mark on the city from tourists. How is the city pushing this project forward with or without Sinatra?

Ryan: “No one is happy about the lack of progress on Heritage Point. Canalside cannot remain an idle construction site indefinitely. This is one of the most visible development sites in our city, and the current situation projects the wrong message to visitors to our city. We don't have any progress to announce today, but it's a problem we're actively working to solve.”

Drantch: Downtown Buffalo - There is very little for tourists to do downtown. We know there are problems keeping businesses open. What is the city doing now to plan ahead for an influx of people in June?

Ryan: “My administration is already working with downtown businesses and property owners, Buffalo Place, and Visit Buffalo Niagara to better understand how we can work together to support downtown businesses and re-energize downtown for residents and visitors alike. The bottom line is that downtown Buffalo needs to offer more for visitors and residents. That starts with filling vacant storefronts fixing the basics, like improving lighting, cleanliness, and wayfinding, and those are the types of changes you'll start to see soon.”

The 2026 NHL Draft is scheduled for June 26 and 27 at the KeyBank Center.