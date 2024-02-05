Sister of Jamestown woman shot by Hamburg police arrested, accused of stabbing

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two days after the death of her sister, Brandi Haight, 33 of Jamestown faces charges in an unrelated case.

Haight forced her way into a house in Jamestown Saturday Night, per police, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, kicked a door in and stabbed a victim in the face.

Haight then left the scene before officers arrived, they found her in a car shortly after, according to officials. she ran from that vehicle and resisted officers.

Police confirmed to 7 News Haight is the sister of Lisa Haight, 36, who was fatally shot by Hamburg Police after burglarizing two homes and stabbing a woman.

She is facing a number of charges including assault in the 1st degree, two counts of burglary, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and more.

She was transported to Jamestown City Jail where she'll stay pending arraignment. We don't know the name or condition of the stabbing victim at this time.