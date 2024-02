TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Hamburg police announced an investigation is underway after a shooting involving an officer occurred at a residence on McKinley Parkway.

According to police, the incident occurred on McKinley Parkway near Willet Road.

As of around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, police said McKinley Parkway is closed between Lake Avenue and Willet Road for the investigation.