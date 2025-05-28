Sinatra & Company says work will resume on stalled Heritage Point project at Canalside this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Work on the Heritage Point development project at Canalside, a key initiative aimed at boosting one of Western New York's largest tourist destinations, could soon resume.

The $40 million mixed-use project, spearheaded by Sinatra & Company Real Estate, broke ground in 2021 but has remained stagnant since March 2024.

Despite assurances made earlier this year that the project was "back on course" after securing additional funding, including a $4 million loan from Empire State Development, there has been no visible progress at the Heritage Point site.

In April, Sinatra & Company said work was scheduled to resume before the end of June.

Heritage Point development project at Canalside faces further delays

On Wednesday, Nick Sinatra was asked by a Buffalo News reporter about where things stand:

Sinatra: It's gonna be completed, and it will start this summer, and that's all I'm gonna say about it.

Reporter: So, there is no work going on there right now?

Sinatra: There is not any work going on there right now and there hasn't been in a while. Correct.

Reporter: And it's going to be this summer?

Sinatra: It's going to be this summer.

Reporter: Early? Late summer?

Sinatra: It's gonna be this summer.

Reporter: It's gonna be this summer?

Sinatra: Yes.