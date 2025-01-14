The Heritage Point project at Canalside, which has sat idle for months, is moving forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After sitting idle for more than 10 months it appears that the $40 million Heritage Point development project at Canalside is ready to get started again.

Sinatra & Company Real Estate tells me that the project is "officially back on course" after securing additional financing, and a loan from Empire State Development.

I've learned that Empire State Development has agreed to give Sinatra & Company a $4 million loan to help push the Heritage Point project forward.

WKBW/Sinatra and Company Renderings of the plans for Heritage Point at Canalside. The mixed-use project is expected to include 61 apartments and retail space on the first floor.

The $4 million loan will only be payable upon "substantial completion" of the mixed-use project and that the agreement lays out construction milestones that Sinatra & Company must hit at Heritage Point to avoid paying penalties.

According to Sinatra & Company construction at Heritage Point is now expected to resume in April 2025 and completion of the project is scheduled for June 2026.

"This transformative development is once again moving forward!," said Nick Sinatra, Founder & CEO of Sinatra & Company Real Estate, in a statement. "We would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership in our joint effort to move this project forward."

Heritage Point was announced as a public-private project in 2018 with the promise of 61 apartments and ground-level retail space.

Construction on Heritage Point broke ground in 2021 but was halted in March 2024 as financing for the project fell through.

In a letter dated June 11, obtained by 7 News, Sinatra & Company CEO Nick Sinatra wrote to the ECHDC that the Heritage Point project "has endured unrelenting materials cost escalation, unprecedented interest rate spikes, and labor inflation issues."

Sinatra estimated total costs for the project jumped from more than $21 million in 2019 to more than $39 million in 2024. He also asked for a $4 million increase in state-back funding, a request that was ultimately fulfilled to move this project forward.

In November 2024 Empire State Development confirmed with 7 News that the agency was negotiating with Sinatra & Company to try and get the project moving forward.

Here is the full statement from Nick Sinatra, Founder & CEO of Sinatra & Company Real Estate.