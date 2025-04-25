Heritage Point development project at Canalside faces further delays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Heritage Point development project at Canalside, a key initiative aimed at boosting one of Western New York's largest tourist destinations, is facing yet another delay.

The $40 million mixed-use project, spearheaded by Sinatra and Company Real Estate, broke ground in 2021 but has remained stagnant since March 2024.

7 News has learned that Sinatra and Company now faces further delays, with work now scheduled to resume before the end of June.

Despite assurances made earlier this year that the project was "back on course" after securing additional funding, including a $4 million loan from Empire State Development, there has been no visible progress at the Heritage Point site.

Nick Sinatra, founder and CEO of the development firm, stated in January that construction was set to resume in April, but the site remains dormant.

The Heritage Point project at Canalside, which has sat idle for months, is moving forward

Originally halted in March 2023 due to financing issues, Sinatra acknowledged earlier this year that there had been many challenges with the project.

"One day we'll have to write a book about the challenges this project has overcome because in my 15 years in business, this has been the most challenging," he said.

Sinatra and Company released the following statement to 7 News on Friday:

"Heritage Point at Canalside is a project that has been central to our company’s commitment to the revitalization of Buffalo’s waterfront. We are excited to confirm that we are actively working toward remobilizing construction before the end of June 2025.



We have been fully engaged with the State on our plans to move forward, and while market volatility has caused pauses on many local projects and nationwide—we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering this transformative project on schedule. Our team has been working closely with key stakeholders, city officials, and partners to align the path forward, and the continued energy and support from the community have been instrumental in keeping this project moving.



We thank everyone for their patience and support, and look forward to seeing Heritage Point come back to life at the heart of downtown Buffalo."

Pamm Lent, a representative of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, issued the following statement:

“We are in communication with Sinatra and have urged them to resume construction pursuant to the terms of the agreement reached late last year. As a reminder, no funds will be distributed to the developer until the project is completed.”

As the community continues to await progress, the future of Heritage Point remains uncertain.