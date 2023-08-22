Siena Poll: New Yorkers say influx of migrants is a "serious problem"

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The majority of New York voters believe the influx of migrants into the state is a "serious" problem in a new Siena College poll released Tuesday.

82% of voters say the recent influx of migrants to the state is a serious problem, with 54% saying very serious. 46% say migrants resettling in New York over the past couple of decades has been a "burden" rather than a "benefit" to the state. More than half say New York has already done enough to help migrants, and should now work to slow the flow rather than accept more.

The poll comes a day after more than 40 asylum seekers were evicted from the Buffalo State dorms ahead of the new school year. Two asylum seekers living in Cheektowaga hotels have also been arrested for alleged sexual abuse. Erie County has since stopped accepting asylum seekers for the time being. Other WNY counties have already blocked buses of migrants coming from downstate.

The Siena College Poll also found President Joe Biden's lead over Former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election has narrowed to just 13 points, 47 to 34%. That's down from a 22-point lead in June. Trump continues to have support from three-quarters of Republicans. Biden has support from three-quarters of Democrats. But the poll found independents are siding with Trump by nine points.

For the first time in a Siena College poll, more New Yorkers now view Biden unfavorably (50%) than view him favorably (46%).

You can find the full poll here.

