Buffalo State ending temporary housing agreement for 44 asylum seekers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State University announced it is ending its agreement with Jericho Road Community Health Center to provide temporary housing to asylum seekers.

In a statement, Buffalo State University Interim President Bonita R. Durand, Ph.D. said it had a revocable permit with Jericho Road to provide temporary accommodations for 30 to 45 asylum seekers from May through early August. According to Durand, Jericho Road recently requested an extension through February and with the academic year about to begin at Buffalo State the decision was made not to enter into an additional revocable permit.

You can read Durand's complete statement below:

"Buffalo State University had a revocable permit with Jericho Road Community Health Center, providing temporary accommodation for 30 to 45 Jericho Road asylum-seeker clients from May through early August. This revocable permit was intended as a temporary solution, a steppingstone for Jericho Road as it sought more permanent housing for these families. Jericho Road recently requested an extension through February.



As the academic year begins, it is crucial we continue to ensure our focus is on launching the academic year for students and the Buffalo State campus. After careful consideration, I made the difficult decision to not enter into an additional revocable permit. This decision was not taken lightly but was reached with the best interests of our students and campus community in mind.



We have taken measures to support the Jericho Road clients affected by this decision. We have attempted to connect Jericho Road to local organizations that we hope can help find alternate housing for the clients of Jericho Road. I want to express our continued admiration for the work Jericho Road does within our community. Its mission is important, and we enthusiastically applaud its ongoing efforts. We look forward to finding new ways to collaborate and support each other in our shared mission of service." - Buffalo State University Interim President Bonita R. Durand, Ph.D.

In a statement, Jericho Road CEO and Founder Dr. Myron Glick said the decision by the Buffalo State administration was "influenced by prejudice in the Buffalo community against asylum seekers." Glick continued on to say that Jericho Road is committed to finding temporary shelter for the 44 asylum seekers.

You can read Glick's complete statement below: