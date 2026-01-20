Shake Shack planning to open location in Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shake Shack has confirmed to 7 News that it plans to open a location at 2765 Delaware Avenue in Kenmore.

In May 2025, Shake Shack opened its first location in the Buffalo area at 1531 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.

Shake Shack now open on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst

In addition to the Amherst location and the planned Kenmore location, Buffalo Business First reports there is another location under development at 5205 Transit Road in Clarence.

There is also a Shake Shack among the multiple dining options at the Angola Service Area on I-90 east and west.