Shake Shack now open on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shake Shack is now open on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst!

The popular burger chain held its grand opening at 1531 Niagara Falls Boulevard with giveaways and music, and $1 from every sandwich sold on Wednesday went to FeedMore Western New York.

Shake Shack originally announced plans for the The Boulevard location in May of 2024. It is Shake Shack's first location in the Buffalo area and joins 58 other locations across New York.

The new restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. daily.