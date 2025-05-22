Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shake Shack now open on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst

The popular burger chain opened on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst on Wednesday with giveaways and music.
Posted

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shake Shack is now open on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst!

The popular burger chain held its grand opening at 1531 Niagara Falls Boulevard with giveaways and music, and $1 from every sandwich sold on Wednesday went to FeedMore Western New York.

Shake Shack originally announced plans for the The Boulevard location in May of 2024. It is Shake Shack's first location in the Buffalo area and joins 58 other locations across New York.

The new restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. daily.

In March, the New York State Thruway Authority announced the opening of the new Angola Service Area on I-90 east and west, which now has multiple dining options, including Shake Shack.

Crowds already flocking to new Angola Service Area on I-90 that includes Shake Shack & Panda Express

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app