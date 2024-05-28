Watch Now
Shake Shack is bringing its famous burgers to Amherst in 2025

Carter Hiyama
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 28, 2024

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shake Shack fans get ready. The wildly popular fast-food chain is expanding with a new location set to open in Amherst.

Shake Shack announced plans Tuesday to open in The Boulevard in 2025. The Boulevard is a large shopping center in the heart of the Northtowns located at the interchange of Niagara Falls Boulevard and the I-290.

Shake Shack, founded in New York City, is famous for its take on American classics like the cheeseburger, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes. It's also known for its house-made lemonades, beer, wine and more.

The team is already hiring for all levels. You can apply here.

