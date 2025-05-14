Shake Shack announces grand opening date for new Niagara Falls Boulevard location

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready, Amherst, here comes Shake Shack.

The wildly popular fast-food chain has announced that it will open it's new location at 1531 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Wednesday, May 21 at 11:00 a.m.

The "Boulevard Shack" will be Shake Shack's first location in the Buffalo area and joins 58 other locations across New York.

As part of opening day festivities, Shake Shack will donate $1 for every sandwich sold to FeedMore WNY as part of Shake Shack's mission to Stand for Something Good. The first wave of guests will also receive custom Shake Shack stickers.

Shake Shack originally announced plans for the The Boulevard location in May of 2024.

The new restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. daily.