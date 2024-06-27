Several organizations rallied to voice concerns over gun violence in Buffalo 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizations rallied together to voice their concerns about gun violence in Buffalo a day after the indictment of two teens on murder charges in the shooting death of three-year-old Ramone Carter.

President of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S Lenny Lane hosted a toy gun exchange on Jefferson Avenue as a way to get toy guns out of the hands of children.

“We don’t want our children to feel comfortable even holding a gun so we are not taking the playtime from them,” he says. “We are putting something educational in their hands like a book, football, or basketball something we know that they can build a career on.”

On Main Street in Buffalo, the owners of Luxor Steak & Lobster and other organizations came together in hopes of having their voices heard about the domino effect of gun violence.

“We have to start holding the people that need to be held accountable for these acts of violence,” says Tara Roods, owner of Luxor. “Not businesses, not the victims, but the actual perpetrators.”

The City of Buffalo ceased operations of Luxor after someone was shot outside the restaurant after-hours in May.

That person later died at ECMC.

“We’re not making money to pay our bills. This stuff costs and we’re nothing but customer service,” says Taru Woods, co-owner of Luxor. “We’re business owners holding accountable for actions that we can never control.”

These community members are now hoping more peaceful days lie ahead for the Queen City.

“Our city needs prayer. We’re just beginning the summer. We have a violent city. I can’t believe these acts of crime are so popular because it seems like everybody should know each other,” says Taru. “We just don’t know what to do about the acts of violence in the City of Buffalo, but we’re going to pray.”

