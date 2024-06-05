Community supporters calling for the city to reopen Luxor following a shooting on Main Street 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community supporters are calling for the City of Buffalo to reopen Luxor Steak & Lobster following the shooting death of a 42-year-old man outside.

Luxor's chef tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he wants to get back to feeding the community.

“I need to be working and I need the city to understand it's summertime too and everybody loves our egg rolls,” he says. “So we need to be open so we can give these egg rolls out.”

Others like community activist Carlanda Meadors say the owners of this establishment treat their customers like family while hosting activities other than fine dining.

“They would have birthday parties, baby showers, special moments like graduation and Mother’s Day,” she says. “So it’s sad that this place has to close due to acts of violence that had nothing to do with the establishment.”

Carlanda says she feels there is an uneven treatment of businesses in different parts of the city.

“Initially I was shocked, I thought it was very tragic the restaurant was closed being that three people were shot outside of Mr. Goodbar on Wlmwood a week prior,” she says. “To have Luxor close because of a shooting that took place outside, it doesn't make sense.”

7 News reached out to University District Councilman Rasheed Wyatt Tuesday night about these concerns and he has not yet responded.

Meanwhile, these supporters are standing firmly behind Luxor and the staff who have become like family.

“We need to make sure when instances like this happen we don’t shift the blame on the owners or the area or the establishment keep the blame on the perpetrator of the crime,” says Carlanda.

The owners of Luxor could not go on camera, but they say they’re praying they can reopen for the community soon.

“We need to be opened so that the public can get that love back again,” says the Luxor chef. “And give back to Main Street where Main Street gives back to us.”

