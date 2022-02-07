Watch
Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino to host meet and greet with legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret

David Duprey/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011, file photo, Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame Class of 2012 inductee Rick Jeanneret helps salute the crowd with fellow inductee Dale Hawerchuk before an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets in Buffalo, N.Y. Sabres broadcaster Jeanneret was taken out of the press box on a stretcher early in the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. It was unclear what happened to the 76-year-old Jeanneret. He has been the team's play-by-play man since 1971 — the longest tenure with a single team in NHL history. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 10:54:59-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino will host a meet and greet with legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.

The meet and greet will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino before the Buffalo Sabres game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center.

Rick Jeanneret has made hockey come alive for generations of hockey fans. His legendary calls are a foundational part of the history of professional hockey in Buffalo, and are known throughout the sport. We’re thrilled to give local fans the chance to meet him as he completes his amazing career after 51 seasons.
- Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO

This year marks Jeanneret's 51st year calling Sabres games and he previously announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The Sabres are set to honor him by raising a banner at KeyBank Center on April 1.

