Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino to host meet and greet with legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino will host a meet and greet with legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.

The meet and greet will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino before the Buffalo Sabres game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center.

Rick Jeanneret has made hockey come alive for generations of hockey fans. His legendary calls are a foundational part of the history of professional hockey in Buffalo, and are known throughout the sport. We’re thrilled to give local fans the chance to meet him as he completes his amazing career after 51 seasons. - Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO

This year marks Jeanneret's 51st year calling Sabres games and he previously announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The Sabres are set to honor him by raising a banner at KeyBank Center on April 1.