Rick Jeanneret to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 season

David Duprey/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011, file photo, Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame Class of 2012 inductee Rick Jeanneret helps salute the crowd with fellow inductee Dale Hawerchuk before an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets in Buffalo, N.Y. Sabres broadcaster Jeanneret was taken out of the press box on a stretcher early in the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. It was unclear what happened to the 76-year-old Jeanneret. He has been the team's play-by-play man since 1971 — the longest tenure with a single team in NHL history. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)
Rick Jeanneret
Posted at 9:11 AM, Aug 20, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Legendary Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret has announced he will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

This year will mark Jeanneret's fifty-first calling Sabres games.

The Sabres tweeted the announcement, along with a message from Jeanneret to Sabres fans Friday morning.

In his message, Jeanneret said, "To spend 50 years doing one job is more than anyone can ask for, let alone one as special as mine. My interactions with fans at KeyBank Center have been one of the thrills of my career, one that I was sorely missing over the past year."

