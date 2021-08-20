Rick Jeanneret to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Legendary Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret has announced he will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

This year will mark Jeanneret's fifty-first calling Sabres games.

The Sabres tweeted the announcement, along with a message from Jeanneret to Sabres fans Friday morning.

Rick Jeanneret has announced he will retire after the 2021-22 season, wrapping up a 51-year Hall of Fame career. 💙💛 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 20, 2021

In his message, Jeanneret said, "To spend 50 years doing one job is more than anyone can ask for, let alone one as special as mine. My interactions with fans at KeyBank Center have been one of the thrills of my career, one that I was sorely missing over the past year."

