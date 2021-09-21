Second teen facing murder charge in connection with fatal shooting in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A second teen is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in March.

In August, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old male from Buffalo was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.

Tuesday, the district attorney's office announced 18-year-old Calvin D. Clemons of Buffalo was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the first degree, one count of murder in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.

Clemons and the 16-year-old adolescent offender are accused of conspiring to rob the victim, 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport, by luring him to C Street in Buffalo. The two teens allegedly robbed Sink of his backpack on March 29 and during the robbery allegedly shot Sink in the chest, leg and side of his body. Sink was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

7 Eyewitness News spoke to Sink's family in April, who was searching for answers following his death.

“We’re just at a loss,” said his step-mother Michelle Montez in the April interview.

Sink's family said he was working hard to prevent violence in the community, about a year ago he started a football team called the New York Lightning.

“He spent so much time trying to figure out how to get kids off the streets,” said Montez.

Clemons was arrested on the indictment warrant earlier this month by the Gwinnett Police Department during a traffic stop in Georgia. He was transported to WNY after waiving extradition. He was held without bail and is scheduled to return for further proceedings October 14, he faces a maximum sentence of life without parole.

The 16-year-old adolescent offender is scheduled to return November 4 for a pre-trial hearing and remains in custody at the Erie County Youth Services Center without bail.