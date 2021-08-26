Teen facing murder charge in connection with shooting that killed 20-year-old from Lockport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teen is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting on C Street in March that killed a 20-year-old from Lockport.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a 16-year-old male from Buffalo was arraigned Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.

According to the district attorney's office the 16-year-old and an adult defendant are accused of conspiring to rob the victim, 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport, by luring him to C Street in Buffalo. On March 29 the 16-year-old and the adult allegedly robbed Sink of his backpack and it is alleged that during the robbery Sink was shot in the chest, leg and side of his body. Sink was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

7 Eyewitness News spoke to Sink's family in April, who was searching for answers following his death.

“We’re just at a loss,” said his step-mother Michelle Montez in the April interview.

Sink's family said he was working hard to prevent violence in the community, about a year ago he started a football team called the New York Lightning.

“He spent so much time trying to figure out how to get kids off the streets,” said Montez.

The 16-year-old is scheduled to return to court August 30 and has been remanded without bail. The adult co-defendant, whose name has not been release, is wanted on an indictment warrant.