Family looking for answers in son's murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A grieving family still has no answers as to why their loved one was shot and killed on C St. in Buffalo at the end of March.

Police say 20 year-old Trenton Sink was shot multiple times on C. Street around 8:00 p.m. March 29. He was taken to ECMC where he died.

“We’re just at a loss,” said his step-mother Michelle Montez.

It’s that same violence that took his life his family says he was working so hard to prevent.

A year ago, family says Sink started a football team called the New York Lightning.

“He spent so much time trying to figure out how to get kids off the streets,” Montez said.

“This is tearing me up inside,” said his father, Roy Davis. “Sometimes, I just want to break down.”

Buffalo Police have no new information to release to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the confidential tippling at 716-847-2255.

There is a Go Fund Me set up for the family.

