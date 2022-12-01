Second suspect arrested in connection to shooting of two juveniles in Dunkirk in July

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of two juveniles in Dunkirk in July.

According to the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office, two children, ages 8 and 12, were injured in the shooting that occurred on July 18, 2022, in Dunkirk.

40-year-old Juan Cruz-Corraliza of Dunkirk was taken into custody on November 22 by the U.S. Marshals. Police said Cruz-Corraliza was tracked to locations inside and outside of New York State and was allegedly found hiding in a trailer in the Town of Hanover and taken into custody. He was turned over to police for transport to the Chautauqua County Jail and arraigned before County Court Judge David Foley on one count of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault. The judge set bail at $10,000/$20,000 and he posted his bail following the arraignment.

In October, 34-year-old Javier Cruz-Corraliza was arraigned on the same charges in Chautauqua County Court.